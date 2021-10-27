Here are the unbreakable records in tennis

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic will appear in the last 16 clash of the Vienna Open on Thursday. The world number one is pursuit of his 21st major title, which will power him past Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Furthermore, he has an opportunity to win his 10th Australian Open title, a record that can be termed unbreakable. We present the unbreakable records in tennis.

Djokovic

Djokovic's unbreakable records at Australian Open

Djokovic has won the most number of Australian Open titles (9). He has three more than Roy Emerson and Roger Federer (6 each). Djokovic has a perfect record in the finals of Australian Open (9-0). He has registered a rare streak of winning three consecutive Australian Open titles twice in his career. These records are unlikely to be broken in near future.

Nadal

Most titles at a single Grand Slam (French Open)

Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal, who is famously known as the 'King of Clay', owns a total of 13 French Open titles. The Spaniard has won seven more Roland Garros titles than the second-placed Bjorn Borg (6). Nadal holds the record for winning most titles at a single Grand Slam and on a single surface (62). The 35-year-old is indispensable on clay.

Serena

Most Grand Slam titles in the Open Era

Serena Williams has won the most Grand Slams (male or female) in the Open Era (23). She is one short of equaling Margaret Court (24) to script the joint-most major title wins overall. Williams is followed by Steffi Graf (22), Chris Evert (18), and Martina Navratilova (18) on the tally. Among the current players, her sister Venus Williams is next with seven major titles.

Golden Slam

Steffi Graf's record of Calendar Golden Slam

In 1988, Germany's Steffi Graf became the only player in tennis history to achieve the Calendar Golden Slam. She won all four major titles and the Olympic gold medal in the same year (1988). Djokovic came close to equaling Steffi's record this year. However, he lost in the semi-finals of Tokyo 2020 Olympics. It will take years for the active players to emulate Steffi.

Titles

Most titles at a single major (women's singles)

One of the greatest tennis players of all time, Margaret Court, has won 24 Grand Slam titles. The Australian bagged as many as 11 of those at Australian Open. She has the most titles at a single major among women and the second-most overall after Nadal (13 at Roland Garros). Serena is her closest rival at Australian Open with seven titles.

Federer

The unbreakable records of Federer

Federer has won the most number of Wimbledon titles (8). He has spent 237 consecutive weeks as the top-ranked player. Jimmy Connors follows him with 160 weeks. Between 2005 (Wimbledon) and 2010 (Australian Open), Federer reached the Grand Slam final 18 times (out of 19). Federer is the only player with over 100 match-wins at two majors (Australian Open and Wimbledon).