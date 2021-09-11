US Open: Unstoppable Novak Djokovic wins five-set duel

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 11, 2021, 10:55 am

Novak Djokovic has reached the 2021 US Open final

Men's singles tennis world number one Novak Djokovic has reached the 2021 US Open finale. The Serbian ace won a gruelling five-set duel against Alexander Zverev in a pulsating semi-final clash. Trailing in the match, Djokovic made an expected comeback, winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2. He will face Daniil Medvedev in the final. The Russian beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-5, 6-2. Here's more.

Views

Djokovic ready to step up in the final

Djokovic said he is going to put everything into the last match at this year's US Open. "There's only one match left, all in, let's do it. I'm going to put my heart and my soul and my body and my head into that one," Djokovic said. "I am going to treat the next match like it is the last match in my career."

Grand Slams

Djokovic has a 27-0 win-loss record at Slams this year

Djokovic has a 27-0 win-loss record at Grand Slams this year. He started the year by winning the Australian Open and then sealed the Slam events at Roland Garros and Wimbledon respectively. Djokovic will try to become the first man to complete the calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969.

Djokovic

Unique feat scripted by Djokovic

As per ESPN, this was the 10th time this season that the Djoker dropped the opening set in a major. However, he has come back to win all 10 of those matches. This is now the most such wins by any man in a single year in the Open Era (since 1968).

Numbers

Djokovic equals William Larned's record

Djokovic is aiming to win a fourth US Open honor, being a five-time runner-up here. He now has a win-loss record of 81-12 at the US Open. The Serb has reached his ninth US Open final, equaling the record of William Larned (9). He now has a 44-5 win-loss record in 2021.

Twitter Post

Djokovic's stunning stats