2021 Wimbledon: Decoding the stats of Stefanos Tsitsipas

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 03:47 pm

2021 Wimbledon: Here are the stats of world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas

World number four Stefanos Tsitsipas has been on a roll of late. He recently qualified for his maiden Grand Slam final in the 2021 French Open. Despite losing to world number one Novak Djokovic, he showed his class in the summit clash. Tsitsipas, who has 39 wins in the season, eyes a similar performance at Wimbledon. We take a look at his stats.

Form

A look at his recent form

In 2021, Tsitsipas registered his best run at a Grand Slam (French Open).. The Greek dropped a set or more only thrice, against John Isner (third round), Alexander Zverev (semi-final), and Djokovic (final) respectively. Ahead of Roland Garros, Tsitsipas won titles in Lyon and Monaco. He has now amassed a tour-leading 39 wins in the season (39-9).

Wimbledon

Tsitsipas needs to improve his Wimbledon record

In his Wimbledon debut (2017), Tsitsipas, who entered as a qualifier, suffered a first-round defeat to Dusan Lajovic. The former reached the fourth round in the following edition. Despite showing a fight, Tsitsipas lost to Isner. Tsitsipas faced another first-round exit in the last Wimbledon championships (lost to Thomas Fabbiano). He has a win-loss record of 3-3 at Wimbledon.

Majors

Tsitsipas is 31-15 at Grand Slams

So far, Tsitsipas has registered a win-loss record of 31-15 at Grand Slams. He has a win percentage of 67 in these matches. At the start of this year, he reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, including a win against Spanish ace Rafael Nadal. However, Daniil Medvedev trounced Tsitsipas in the semis. The latter avenged his loss in the Roland Garros quarter-finals (beat Medvedev).

Feats

A look at his notable feats

In 2019, Tsitsipas became the youngest (21) ATP Finals champion since Hewitt (20) in 2001. Notably, the former was making his debut at the event. In the same year, Tsitsipas became the youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist (20) since Djokovic (at 2007 US Open). He remains the youngest to beat Nadal, Roger Federer, and Djokovic, having swept the Big 3 before turning 21.