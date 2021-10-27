Premier League: The best Tottenham-Manchester United matches

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Oct 27, 2021, 05:44 pm

Decoding the best Tottenham vs Man United matches in the Premier League

Tottenham host Manchester United in gameweek 10 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Sunday. Both teams have enjoyed indifferent form this season after starting strongly. United have conceded nine goals across the last two PL games, facing heavy defeats. Tottenham haven't been consistent as well and have collected four defeats so far. We decode the best matches between these sides in the PL.

1-6

Tottenham thrash United 6-1 at Old Trafford

In the Premier League 2020-21 season United were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham at Old Trafford. The hosts went ahead early on, before Spurs scored twice in no time. Anthony Martial's red card saw Spurs take charge as they added more misery. Son Heung-min added the third, before Harry Kane made it 4-1. Serge Aurier scored the fifth as Kane added another.

1-3

Tottenham beaten 3-1 by Manchester United in 2020-21

United extracted their revenge in the same season to come from behind and win 3-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The hosts saw Son score the opener in the 40th minute. Fred equalized for United in the second half poking in Hugo Lloris' save from Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan added the second from a Mason Greenwood cross before the latter scored the third.

2-3

Tottenham end 23-year wait for win at Old Trafford

Tottenham ended their 23-year wait for a victory at Old Trafford in the 2012-13 season. In a pulsating encounter, Spurs looked to be in total control after first-half goals from Jan Vertonghen and Gareth Bale. United, who were dismal in the first period, fought back through Nani before Clint Dempsey restored Tottenham's advantage. Shinji Kagawa pulled one back as United also struck the post.

2-2

United fight back twice to hold Tottenham

In December 2013, a Wayne Rooney brace helped Man United make a return twice to hold Tottenham 2-2 at White Hart Lane. Kyle Walker put Tottenham ahead with a free-kick that zipped under the United wall. However, his mistake from a Phil Jones cross saw Rooney react quickly to equalize. Sandro restored Spurs' lead with a 25-yard shot before Rooney scored a penalty.