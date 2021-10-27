ICC T20I Rankings: All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan reclaims top spot

Shakib Al Hasan claims top spot in ICC T20I All-rounder Rankings

Bangladesh star Shakib Al Hasan, on Wednesday, reclaimed the top spot in the ICC men's All-rounder Rankings. Shakib gained 20 points to overtake Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi, who earlier sat at the top. Shakib is on a roll in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He is the leading wicket-taker so far. Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli has slipped to fifth in the Batting Rankings.

Leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup

Shakib has been in sublime form in the tournament. He is the leading wicket-taker, having scalped 11 at an average of 6.45. He already owns the most wickets by a Bangladesh bowler in a single T20 World Cup edition. Shakib is now the number one ICC all-rounder with 295 points. He is followed by Nabi (275), who is captaining Afghanistan in the tournament.

Glenn Maxwell, JJ Smit also move up

Like Shakib, Glenn Maxwell has also soared in the All-rounder Rankings. He has moved up three spots to third after Australia defeated South Africa in the tournament opener. Maxwell shares the third spot with Namibia's JJ Smit (161), who gained 23 spots.

Batting Rankings: Markram, Rizwan gain big

England's Dawid Malan tops the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with 831 points. He is just 11 points ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who was phenomenal in the run-chase against India. The third spot is held by South Africa's Markram, who climbed eight spots after scores of 40 (vs Australia) and 51* (vs WI). Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan also moved up three spots (fourth).

What about the Indian players?

Surprisingly, Indian captain Kohli has slipped to fifth in the Batting Rankings. He was the lone warrior for India in their T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan. Kohli smashed 57 off 49 balls as India posted 151/7 against Pakistan. This was his 29th half-century in the format. Besides, KL Rahul also plunged to eighth spot in the Rankings.

ICC Men's T20I Batting Rankings