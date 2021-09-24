La Liga, 10-man Barcelona held by Cadiz: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 11:47 am

Barcelona played out a 0-0 draw against Cadiz

Barcelona were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Cadiz in La Liga. The visitors were reduced to 10 men after Frenkie de Jong received a second yellow card in the 65th minute. Barca, who are unbeaten in La Liga this season, have claimed just two wins from five matches. They had drawn their previous league match as well. Here are further details.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Barca were fortunate to get a point as goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen was called into action several times towards the end. Cadiz, who defended deep for the majority of the game, grew in confidence once De Jong was sent off. They had numerous chances but couldn't capitalize. For Barca, Memphis Depay was guilty of squandering several good opportunities.

Numbers

Unwanted numbers for Barca

Barca have managed to score eight goals after their first five games this season in La Liga. As per Opta, this is Barca's lowest figure in this stage of the competition since 2003-04 season. Notably, Barca have now picked up two red cards in La Liga this season. Eric Garcia was shown a red card in their 1-1 draw against Atheltic Bilbao.

La Liga

Barca occupy seventh place in La Liga standings

Barcelona are placed seventh in La Liga 2021-22 standings. They have two wins and three draws so far, collecting nine points. Meanwhile, Cadiz are placed 14th with one win, three draws, and two losses from six matches. They have six points. Real Madrid lead La Liga 2021-22 standings with 16 points from six games. They are followed by champions Atletico Madrid (14 points).

Do you know?

Gavi scripts this unique record

As per Opta, at just 17 years and 49 days, Gavi is now the second youngest player to make his debut as starter for Barcelona in the 21st century in La Liga. He is only surpassed by Ansu Fati (16 years and 318 days).