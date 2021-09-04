Cristiano Ronaldo holds these unique records

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo will most probably make his much-awaited return in Manchester United colors in gameweek four of the Premier League 2021-22 season next weekend. Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid from Man United in 2009 before joining Juventus in 2018. After re-signing for United from Juventus, Ronaldo has taken the world by storm. He holds several unique records and we decode the same.

Champions League

Champions League: Ronaldo has scripted these supreme records

Ronaldo has scored 134 goals in the UEFA Champions League (highest). Ronaldo is 14 goals clear of Lionel Messi in the all-time list. He has five UCL trophies, more than any other player, and has scored a staggering 67 goals in the knockout stages. He also holds the record for most goals scored in a single season (17 in 2013-14). He has 42 assists.

International football: Some staggering ridiculous records held by Ronaldo

Recently, Ronaldo went clear of Ali Daei's record for the most number of goals scored in international football. Ronaldo has 111 goals for Portugal. Ronaldo and Daei are the only players with 90-plus international goals. He has scored against 45 different nations, which is a record. He has the most international hat-tricks (9). He is also the highest scorer in European Championships (14).

Records

Ronaldo has scored the most competitive goals

Ronaldo has scored a staggering 785 goals in total, which is a record. Ronaldo is followed by Pele (765), Romario (753), and Messi (748). He is the top scorer for Real Madrid (450 goals). Notably, CR7 breached the half-century mark for seven consecutive seasons between 2011 and 2017, which is a feat that remains unmatched.

Do you know?

Ronaldo has scripted these unique records too

Ronaldo is the only player to score 50 or more goals in the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A. He has also lifted the domestic league title in each of these three nations.