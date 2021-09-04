Pramod Bhagat wins first-ever Paralympic gold for India in badminton

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 04, 2021, 04:17 pm

Pramod Bhagat has won the first-ever Paralympic medal for India in badminton. The Indian clinched the gold medal after beating Great Britain's Daniel Bethell in the men's singles SL3 final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. World number one, Bhagat, had earlier assured India of a medal in Tokyo after beating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara in straight games. Here are the key details.

Final

How did the final pan out?

World's top-two players, Bhagat and Bethell, were on the charge right from the start. Although Bethell gained an early lead, the Indian held his nerves to make a comeback. Bhagat tired out Bethell thereafter and won the first game 21-14. The former staged another comeback in the second game after trailing. He won consecutive points to close the set 21-17.

Information

Bhagat defeated Fujihara Daisuke in the semis

Bhagat had secured a 21-11, 21-16 win over Fujihara Daisuke in men's singles SL3 semi-finals. Bhagat became the first Indian to qualify for the gold-medal clash in badminton (Paralympics) as the sport is making its debut at the Games this year.

Achievements

A look at the achievements of Bhagat

Bhagat had contracted polio at the age of five, which affected his left leg. In the 2018 Asian Para Games, he won a gold (singles) and a bronze medal (doubles). A year later, Bhagat had won gold medals in both singles and doubles events at the World Championships. He also won gold at the IWAS World Games in 2019 (singles and doubles).