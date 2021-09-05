Eden Hazard vs Gareth Bale: Decoding the key stats

Real Madrid stars Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale will need to step up

Real Madrid footballers Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale will aim to help the Spanish outfit by producing consistency in the 2021-22 season. Bale, who spent last season on loan at former club Tottenham, is back in the Real fold and will be a pivotal asset. Meanwhile, former Chelsea legend Hazard will want to change his fortunes at Real after two injury-prone seasons. Here's more.

Hazard stats

Career stats of Hazard

Hazard started his career with Lille and went on to make 194 appearances, scoring 50 goals. He moved to Chelsea in 2012 and went on to dominate the scenes, scoring 110 goals in 352 appearances. The Belgian international moved to Real in 2019 and has made just 46 appearances so far, scoring five times.

Bale stats

Career stats of Bale

Bale started his career with Southampton, making 45 appearances and scoring five goals. He moved to Tottenham next in 2007 and amassed 55 goals in 233 matches. In his second spell on loan at the club, Bale racked up 16 goals in 34 matches. At Real Madrid, he has played 254 games, scoring 106 goals.

Hazard PL

Hazard's Premier League stats

Hazard established himself as a Premier League legend. He scored 85 goals and made 54 assists in 254 PL matches. He scored 59 goals with his right foot, 22 with his left foot, including 17 penalties. Hazard also netted in four headers. He registered 218 shots on target and created 67 big chances. He hit the woodwork six times.

Bale PL

Bale's Premier League stats

In 166 PL appearances, Bale managed to score 53 goals, besides making 22 assists. He scored six goals with his right foot, 40 with his left foot, including three free-kicks. He also managed to score six headers. Out of his 473 shots, 180 were on target. He hit the woodwork 18 times. Bale created 34 big chances.

Premier League

Hazard and Bale won several individual accolades in the PL

Hazard won two Premier League Goal of the Month awards (2016-17 and 2018-19) and the Playmaker award in 2018-19. He was awarded Premier League Player of the Season in 2014-15. He also won two Premier League Player of the Month awards in October 2016 and September 2018 respectively. Bale won Player of the Season in 2012-13 and pocketed three Player of the Month awards.

Trophies

Both players have enjoyed a lot of success

Bale has won a staggering 13 trophies with Real Madrid, including four Champions League titles and two La Liga honors. On the other hand, Hazard has been a serial winner in club football. He won two trophies with Lille and six with Chelsea. His tally with Chelsea includes two Premier League titles and two Europa League honors. With Real, he won La Liga (2019-20).