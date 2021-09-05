US Open: Novak Djokovic overcomes Kei Nishikori in four sets

World number one Novak Djokovic entered the fourth round at the 2021 US Open after beating Japan's Kei Nishikori. The top seed won 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in three hours and 32 minutes. Djokovic now has an impressive 18-2 ATP head-to-head record against Nishikori. The Serbian is just four victories away from capturing his 21st major. Here are further details.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Nishikori gained an early break in the opening set and led 3-1. The Serbian clawed his way back to lead 6-5. The set was eventually decided through tie-break, which Nishikori won. Djokovic then raised his game in the next set (6-3). He was at his best in third set, thereby completing a stunning comeback. Although Nishikori started the fourth set well, he lost 2-6.

H2H

Djokovic has an 18-2 lead over Nishikori

Djokovic now has a massive lead of 18-2 over Nishikori (ATP head-to-head series). The latter has only beaten Djokovic in 2011 (Basel) and 2014 (US Open). Ever since, the Japanese has been win-less against Djokovic. Before the 2021 US Open, Djokovic beat Nishikori in the quarter-final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The duo also met in the quarter-final of 2019 Australian Open.

Information

This was Nishikori's 12th appearance at the US Open

Nishikori was making his 12th appearance at the US Open. He was vying to reach his fourth quarter-final in New York. Earlier this year, he reached the semi-final in Washington, as well as last eight in Dubai and Rotterdam.

Djokovic

Djokovic to face Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round

Djokovic overcame Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune and Tallon Griekspoor in his first two rounds. Djokovic has a win-loss record of 78-12 at the US Open. The world number one will lock horns with American Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round. Djokovic is aiming to surpass Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in terms of Grand Slam titles. The trio owns 20 majors presently.

Season

Djokovic is 41-5 in the season

By beating Nishikori, Djokovic won his 41st match in the ongoing season (41-5). The Serbian has a perfect record at Grand Slams this year, as of now. He was crowned champion at the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. Djokovic is vying to become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to win a Calendar-Year Grand Slam.