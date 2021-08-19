Serie A: Decoding the unbreakable records

Aug 19, 2021

Italy's top-flight football domestic league known as Serie A started operating as a round-robin tournament in 1929-30. Known to be a highly tactical football league, Serie A has its own charm. Turin giants Juventus have been the most successful club. Over the years, we have had several top-notch records and stats. Here we decode the unbreakable records in Serie A.

Most goals and appearances

Former Serie A legend Silvio Piola went on to represent a host of clubs. He amassed a total of 274 goals in 537 matches in the league. The next best was AS Roma legend Francesco Totti (250 goals). Meanwhile, Gianluigi Buffon has made the most appearances (657). These are priceless achievements and could stay intact forever.

Juventus have these unbreakable records under their belt

Juventus have pocketed the highest number of Serie A honors (36). Next on the tally is Inter Milan (19). Juve have set the record for most home wins in a single campaign (19). Notably, they achieved the feat in the 2013-14 season. Their 33 wins in a single season could stay on for a long time as well.

Legendary keeper Buffon boasts of these unbreakable records

To be consistent is hard work in football and Buffon set the standards high for everyone to follow. The former Juventus goal-keeper has recorded the most clean sheets. His record of 10 consecutive clean sheets stands tall. Buffon also has the records for most clean sheets in a single season (21). He achieved this mark twice (2011-12 and 2015-16).

Juve's these two records could continue

Juve are the only side with 1,600-plus wins in Serie A and have also scored the most number of goals. These two records could stay on forever.

Juve hold these unbreakable records in Serie A

The club also has the record for most successive Serie A title wins (9). Former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is the only manager to have won five successive titles.