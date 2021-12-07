Sports Statistical comparison between Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico in 2021-22

Real Madrid have enjoyed a strong season so far

Spanish football giants Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid have had different fortunes in the ongoing 2021-22 season. Real have been in strong form, leading the show in La Liga and progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Atletico and Barca have been inconsistent. The two clubs are on the verge of exiting the UCL, besides being short in La Liga.

We are decoding the show of three big teams this season who have had contrasting fortunes. Real are looking to run away with the league title as defending champions with a stunning gap over Atletico and Barca. They have been a step above the rest. The Champions League has seen Atletico and Barca struggle as they could get demoted.

La Liga Their story in La Liga 2021-22 season

Real have are top of the pile, having collected 39 points from 16 matches (W12 D3 L1). Real have conceded 15 goals and scored 37 (highest). Fourth-placed Atletico have 29 points from 15 games (W8 D5 L2). They have scored 27 goals (second-highest), besides conceding 16. Barca are seventh with 23 points. They have played 15 matches, winning six, drawing five, and losing four.

Performers La Liga: A look at the top performers in attack

Karim Benzema has scored 12 goals this season for Real in La Liga. Vinicius Junior has the second-highest amount of goals (10). For Barca, Memphis Depay has struck eight times. Luis Suarez has netted seven goals for Atletico. In terms of assists, Benzema has the joint-best tally (7). Yannick Carrasco and Jordi Alba have four assists for Atletico and Barca respectively.

Clean sheets Real and Atletico have kept five clean sheets each

Real have kept five clean sheets this season alongside Atletico. Meanwhile, Barca, who have faced defeats against both the Madrid giants this season, have kept just three clean sheets. However, there isn't much difference between the three sides in terms of goals conceded. As the season progresses, all three clubs will aim to be more prolific at the back.

UCL Their story in the Champions League

Real Madrid and Inter Milan have progressed from Group D. The two sides face each other on matchday six and a draw will be sufficient for Real to finish as leaders. Meanwhile, Barca face high-flying Bayern Munich and need a win to qualify. If Barca lose and Benfica win, then the latter will progress. Atletico are bottom of Group B but can still qualify.

Atletico have lost each of their last three matches in the UCL and have managed a solitary victory in Group B. They face Porto on matchday six. Barca are unbeaten in their last three UCL games but have a difficult task against Bayern.