Premier League, Everton stun Arsenal 2-1: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 07, 2021, 12:06 pm

Everton players celebrate the winning goal against Arsenal

Everton secured a crucial 2-1 win over Arsenal in gameweek 15 of the Premier League 2021-22 season. The Toffees earned a victory in injury-time with a goal from Demarai Gray. It was a performance filled with character and resilience much to the delight for the fans. With this win, Everton moved to 12th in the PL 2021-22 standings.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

This was a much better display by Everton after a 4-1 thumping suffered against Liverpool. The win will give Everton plenty of confidence ahead of a busy period this month. Everton were under the cosh with recent results not going their way. Meanwhile, Arsenal have now lost thrice out of four games to highlight the inconsistency. They had enjoyed an eight-game unbeaten run earlier.

EVEARS How did the match pan out?

Martin Odegaard scored the opener from Kieran Tierney's cross in first-half stoppage time for the visitors. Richarlison leveled the proceedings in the 79th minute and also had two goals ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee earlier. Gray found the the top corner for his fifth goal of the season and helped Everton clinch a famous win.

Auba Aubameyang continues his barren run

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has failed to score in each of his last six Premier League appearances. As per Opta, this is his longest such run in the competition. Also, this is his longest goalless league run overall since a 14-game spell from February to August 2014 with Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga). Auba has scored four goals in 14 PL appearances this season.

Opta stats Notable feats achieved by the Toffees

Everton have won 10 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other club in 2021-22. After 91 minutes and 21 seconds, Everton netted their latest winning goal in a Premier League match since December 2015 versus Newcastle (92:46). This was their latest at Goodison Park in the competition since March 2014 versus Cardiff (92:33).

Arsenal Key numbers for Arsenal

As per Opta, each of Arsenal's last nine Premier League goals have been scored by players aged 23 or younger. This is their longest ever such run in the competition (excluding own goals). Meanwhile, Odegaard (22y 354d) is the youngest Norwegian to score in back-to-back Premier League appearances since John Arne Riise in August 2002 for Liverpool (21y 328d).

Do you know? Richarlison shines for Everton

Richarlison scored his 41st Premier League goal and went level with former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho. Only Roberto Firmino (70) and Gabriel Jesus (52) have more Premier League goals among Brazilians in the Premier League. He now has three goals and two assists this season.

