Premier League, Chelsea blank winless Norwich City: Records broken

Chelsea thrashed Norwich City

Mason Mount scored a hat-trick as Chelsea blanked a sorry Norwich City 7-0 in gameweek nine of the Premier League 2021-22 season. The Blues scored in either halves to clinch their seventh league win this season. They have opened up a four-point gap over second-placed Liverpool at the moment. 10-man Norwich remain bottom and are winless. Here's more.

Chelsea hammer five goals past Norwich

Jorginho laid a ball for Mason Mount, who drilled his low shot past Tim Krul into the bottom corner. Callum Hudson-Odoi received a fine pass from Mateo Kovacic to see Chelsea go 2-0 up. A woeful clearance by Krul next saw Chelsea go 3-0 up before Ben Chilwell made it 4-0 and Max Aarons scored an own goal. The Blues added two more goals.

Notable records for Chelsea

As per Opta, Mount is the 16th different player to score for Chelsea in all competitions this season, more than any other Premier League side. The Blues have had 14 different goal-scorers in their opening nine PL games this season. This is the earliest in a campaign a team has seen as many players score for them in the competition (excluding own goals).

Chelsea become the first side to script this PL record

Chelsea are the first team to have four-plus different English players score for them in a Premier League game (excluding own goals) since Bournemouth versus Hull in October 2016. It's the first time the Blues have had this many English players score for them in a single Premier League game

More stunning numbers for Chelsea

As per Opta, Chilwell is the first English player to score in four consecutive Premier League games for the Blues since Frank Lampard in February 2013. Mount has now raced to 16 Premier League goals for Chelsea. Chelsea have now forwarded the most number of goals in the PL 2021-22 season (23). They have the best goal difference (+20).