England beat Albania 2-0 in their World Cup qualifying match in Tirana. Harry Kane and Mason Mount were on the scoresheet for the Three Lions. Prior to this win, England had thrashed San Marino 5-0. With two clean sheets and seven goals scored, England are flying high. They face a stiff test against Poland on Wednesday at the Wembley. Here are further details.

Match details How did the match pan out?

Myrto Uzuni missed a great chance for Albania early on who are ranked 66th in the world. Kane netted his 33rd goal for his country with a diving header from Luke Shaw's cross seven minutes before the interval. Mount then added a decisive second goal in the 63rd minute. Manchester City youngster Phil Foden saw his shot parried on to the post as well.

Stats England win six successive World qualifying matches

The England have now won each of their past six World Cup qualifying matches. As per Opta, this is their best run since 10 straight wins between 2005 and 2009. Nick Pope is now the first England goal-keeper to keep a clean sheet in each of his first six appearances for the Three Lions.

Opta stats Brilliant Kane scripts these records

Kane has now scored at 17 different stadiums while playing for England; with only Michael Owen (25) and Wayne Rooney (27) scoring in more venues. Under manager Gareth Southgate, Kane (28) has scored at least 16 more goals for England than any other player. In 20 international away matches for England, Kane has had a direct hand in 22 goals (G13 A9).

Information Four City players start against Albania