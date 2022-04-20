Sports

Premier League, Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 20, 2022, 11:35 am 3 min read

Salah has scored 5 goals against Man Utd in a single campaign (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

In-form Liverpool thrashed rivals Manchester United 4-0 in a crucial Premier League encounter at Anfield in the ongoing 2021-22 season. Mohamed Salah scored twice and assisted one goal. The likes of Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz scored and assisted as well. Liverpool mid-fielder Thiago Alcantara had a remarkable game and was the standout performer. The Reds have moved to the top of the standings.

LIVMUN How did the match pan out?

Liverpool went ahead in the fifth minute when Diaz sweeped home Salah's pass. Salah ended his eight-game goalless run from Mane's brilliant pass after 22 minutes. Mane added the third for Liverpool after half-time with a first-time finish from Diaz's pass in the 69th minute. Egyptian star Salah completed the rout with five minutes left to leave United reeling.

Context Why does this story matter?

Liverpool were ruthless and dominant from start to finish against a sorry United side.

United were never in the game and allowed Liverpool time and composure.

The Reds were confident and tried different things.

United's defensive frailties were exposed and they seemed like passengers.

The defeat shows the gulf between the two.

Earlier this season, Liverpool had humiliated United 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Points Liverpool move atop, United falter

Having played 32 games, the Reds sealed their 23 win (D7 L2). They have 76 points. They have now smashed 83 goals this season and have the best goal difference of +61. In contrast, United are sixth, having collected 54 points (W15 D9 L9). They have already conceded 48 goals, besides scoring 52. They have a goal difference of +4.

United Unwanted records for Man United

Manchester United have lost 0-9 on aggregate in their Premier League 2021-22 season against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool. As per Opta, in their league history, United only suffered a combined heavier defeat once - 0-11 vs Sunderland in 1892-93. Mo Salah is the first player in Premier League history to score five goals against Manchester United in a single season.

Feats Key feats attained by Salah

As per Opta, Salah is only the second player to both score and assist in home and away games against United in a single Premier League season, after Mesut Ozil in 2015-16. He has been involved in seven goals against United this season (G5 A2). Salah has raced to 22 PL goals this season. He is also the joint-highest assists provider (12).

Records Other notable records scripted in the match

United have suffered their heaviest ever defeat at Anfield in the Premier League era. Salah has equaled Steven Gerrard's tally of goals versus United for Liverpool (9). He has scored or assisted in every PL game against the Manchester clubs his season (G6 A4). Mane has scored four goals in his last three games in all competitions. He has 14 PL goals this season.