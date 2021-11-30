Premier League: Decoding Liverpool's record-breaking attack this season

Liverpool have been playing consistently well across competitions this season. Jurgen Klopp's men have qualified for the Champions League round of 16. They are third in the Premier League 2021-22 season, separated by two points from leaders Chelsea. They are also alive in the Carabao Cup. The focus is on Liverpool's record-breaking attack. Here we analyze their brilliance in the Premier League.

Liverpool smashed these telling records recently

Liverpool beat Southampton 4-0 over the weekend to script a host of records. But what stood out was two prime aspects. They have now scored a league-topping 39 goals - their highest ever goal total at this stage of a top-flight campaign. Liverpool also became only the second English top-flight club to score two or more goals in 17 consecutive games in all competitions.

Liverpool have scored the most goals this season

After 13 matches in the Premier League, Liverpool have collected 28 points so far. They have scripted eight wins, four draws, and one loss. Liverpool have netted the highest number of goals so far (39). They have conceded the third-fewest after Chelsea and Manchester City. Liverpool have the best goal difference of +28.

Liverpool dominate the numbers in attack

As per Sky Sports, Liverpool have registered the most shots in the Premier League this season (254). The Reds also lead the tally for most shots on target (92). In terms of assists, Liverpool lead the numbers with a staggering 31. Klopp's men have created the most chances as well (193).

Salah has enjoyed devastating form

Mohamed Salah has been sensational in the Premier League this season, scoring 11 goals (highest), besides contributing with the highest number of assists (8). He has the most goal involvement as well (19). Salah has been involved in 25 goals in all competitions which is more than double of any other Premier League player. Salah has the most shots as well (52).

Decoding the top performers in attack

Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota have netted seven goals each this season and one assist each. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has contributed with one goal and seven assists to notch eight goal involvements alongside Jota and Mane. Meanwhile, Roberto Firmino has scored four goals.