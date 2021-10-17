Premier League, Brentford 0-1 Chelsea: Records broken

Ben Chilwell's goal was the difference against Brentford

Edouard Mendy put on a valiant show for Chelsea to thwart a promising Brentford in gameweek eight of the Premier League 2021-22 season. Mendy's late heroics ensured Chelsea all three points in a 1-0 victory. Ben Chilwell had earlier put Chelsea ahead before half-time. It was important for Chelsea to win after Liverpool and Manchester City posted victories earlier. Here's more.

Details

Chelsea hang on against Brentford to clinch three points

Chelsea went into the break 1-0 with Chilwell's volley from inside the area. The half also saw Bryan Mbeumo hit the post, while Timo Werner missed two fine chances. In the second half, Mbeumo hit the post again before Mendy saved brilliantly on three occasions in the latter stages. Christian Norgaard's stunning overhead kick was tipped over in stoppage time which was the best.

Mendy

Brilliant Mendy stands tall for the Blues

Mendy made six saves in the match. As per Sky Sports, this was his joint-most in a Premier League game The Chelsea keeper registered his 20th clean sheet in 38 PL appearances. Notably, only Petr Cech, Pepe Reina, and Alisson have made fewer appearances to keep their first 20 PL clean sheets. Mendy kept his 30th clean sheet in 54 appearances in all competitions.

Tuchel

Chelsea's PL numbers are superb under Thomas Tuchel

This was Chelsea's 13th away match in the Premier League under Thomas Tuchel. In this 13 games, Chelsea have scored 20 goals, conceding just seven. They have kept seven clean sheets. Chelsea have won nine of these away games, drawing three, and losing one. Out of Tuchel's 27 league games, Chelsea have won 17, scoring 41 times. They have conceded a paltry 16.

Stats

Notable records scripted by the Blues

As per Opta, Chilwell has scored in each of his last three Premier League games for Chelsea, as many as he had in his previous 33 appearances in the competition combined. Meanwhile, the Blues are now the first side from the capital to win seven consecutive away London derbies in English Football League history.