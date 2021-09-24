Decoding Chelsea's defensive record under Thomas Tuchel

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Sep 24, 2021, 01:08 pm

Thomas Tuchel has enjoyed his time at Chelsea

Chelsea are enjoying a superb spell under Thomas Tuchel since he took over the club from Frank Lampard in January 2021. Leading Chelsea to Champions League win, a top-four finish in the Premier League, and final of the FA Cup, Tuchel ended 2020-21 on a high. This season, Chelsea have started in a strong fashion. Here we decode Chelsea's defensive record under Tuchel.

Chelsea

24 clean sheets in 38 matches

Tuchel has managed Chelsea in 38 games across competitions so far. He has helped his side register 24 wins. The Blues have also amassed nine draws and just five losses. Tuchel has a win percentage of 63.16. Notably, Chelsea have registered 24 clean sheets in these 38 matches. They have also conceded just 19 goals, scoring an impressive 53.

Premier League

Tuchel's Premier League record so far

Tuchel has managed the Blues in 24 Premier League matches. He has seen his side claim 15 wins, six draws, and three losses. Notably, Chelsea have kept more clean sheets (15) than they have conceded goals (14) in the Premier League under Tuchel. The Blues have scored 37 goals in this period.

2021-22

Chelsea have conceded just three goals this season

Chelsea have been brilliant this season in the Premier League. They have conceded just one goal, besides keeping four clean sheets after five matches. Chelsea have collected 13 points, scoring 12 goals so far. They started the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup and have also won on Champions League matchday one, beating Zenit 1-0. Chelsea have advanced in the Carabao Cup too.

Information

Chelsea have been consistent in terms of clean sheets

As per Opta, Chelsea have kept the most clean sheets in all competitions (24) by teams in Europe's top five leagues since Tuchel's first game in charge. In the Champions League, Chelsea have already registered six clean sheets under Tuchel from eight matches.