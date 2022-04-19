Sports

IPL 2022: RCB defeat LSG, win fifth match of season

Written by Parth Dhall Apr 19, 2022, 11:32 pm

Josh Hazlewood took four wickets in the match (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants in match number 31 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. A terrific bowling spell by Josh Hazlewood helped the Royal Challengers defend 181. Earlier, Faf du Plessis played a captain's knock, having scored a scintillating 96 (64) in the first innings. Here are the records.

Match How did the match pan out?

RCB lost Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli early after LSG elected to field. While Faf du Plessis stayed in the middle, Glenn Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed couldn't capitalize. Du Plessis (96) emerged as the lone warrior as RCB racked up 181/6 in 20 overs. LSG too lost early wickets, but Krunal Pandya put them back in the hunt. However, LSG fell short eventually (163/8).

Faf Career-best IPL score for Du Plessis

Faf du Plessis led RCB from the front in the first innings. He firmly held one end despite losing partners. Du Plessis raced to his 24th half-century in the IPL. He finished with 96 off 64 balls, having smashed 11 fours and 2 sixes. The RCB skipper equaled his highest score in the tournament. He scored 96 in the 2019 season too (vs PBKS).

Information Du Plessis slams his 50th 50+ score in T20 cricket

Du Plessis notched his 47th half-century in T20 cricket, taking his tally of 50+ scores to 50 (three tons). He became the fourth SA batter after AB de Villiers, Colin Ingram, and Quinton de Kock to smash 50 scores of 50 or more in T20s.

Spell Holder continues his exploits against RCB

Jason Holder was the pick of LSG bowlers in the match. He scalped two wickets for just 25 runs in four overs. Interestingly, Holder has registered at least one wicket in each of his last five innings against RCB since IPL 2018. His bowling figures in this period read as 2/27, 3/25, 3/30, 1/27, and 2/25. Holder tallied an economy of 6.70.

Duck Kohli records a golden duck

The lean patch of Kohli continues! He was dismissed for a golden duck in the first over of the match. As per Cricbuzz, the former RCB skipper recorded his first golden duck in the IPL since the 2017 edition. It was his fourth golden duck overall. Kohli's other golden ducks - vs MI (2008), vs PBKS (2014), vs KKR (2017).