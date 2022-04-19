Sports

IPL 2022, CSK vs MI: Key stats from their rivalry

Written by V Shashank Apr 19, 2022, 08:54 pm 3 min read

MI and CSK will lock horns on April 21 (Source: Twitter/@mipaltan)

In the battle of the heavy-weights, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 33rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Interestingly, both franchises have had a forgettable run this season. CSK have just one win from six outings, while MI are yet to open their account. We look at the key statistics from their rivalry.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other on 32 occasions in the cash-rich league. MI have the upper hand with 19 wins while CSK have won on 13 occasions. In India, MI have a 17-9 record in wins over CSK. At DY Patil, CSK have beaten MI in their only outing to date (2010, final). CSK (168/5) overcame MI (146/9) by 22 runs.

Information MI have swept CSK in a season on two occasions

Mumbai Indians had won all four matches against CSK in 2019. This was only the second time when MI swept the latter in all matches of a given edition. They last attained the feat in 2011 (1-0). Meanwhile, CSK swept MI (3-0) in 2014.

Runs Raina has scored the most runs in CSK-MI skirmishes

MI skipper Rohit Sharma has whacked the most runs against the Super Kings in IPL (752 runs). He averages 28.92 with seven fifties in 29 innings. Notably, he is the third-highest run-getter against CSK in the tournament. For Super Kings, Suresh Raina has the most runs against MI (824). The left-handed batter averaged 29.43 across 34 innings.

Wickets Dwayne Bravo has claimed 31 wickets against MI

For Mumbai Indians, SL legend Lasith Malinga has pocketed the most number of wickets versus CSK (31), averaging 19.03. Among current MI players, Kieron Pollard (14) has the most to his name. CSK's Dwayne Bravo has the joint-most number of wickets alongside Malinga in this rivalry. Bravo pocketed 31 scalps across 20 innings against MI, averaging 18.19.

Runs Rohit has slammed 196 runs in PP overs against CSK

For MI, Rohit Sharma has the most runs in powerplay overs against CSK (196). Rohit (364) and Kieron Pollard (268) are the highest run-getters in middle and death overs. For CSK, Murali Vijay has capitalized well in the powerplay versus MI (184). Suresh Raina (443) and MS Dhoni (236) lead the tally in the middle and death overs against MI.

Information Fastest fifties in CSK-MI encounters

Pollard holds the record for the fastest fifty by a MI batter against CSK. He attained the feat in 17 balls in Delhi in 2021. For CSK, Dhoni clocked the quickest fifty against MI in Bengaluru in 2012 (20 balls).

Information Fastest hundreds in CSK-MI match-ups

Sanath Jayasuriya holds the record for the fastest hundred by a MI batter against CSK (45 deliveries). Rohit Sharma has the second-fastest hundred by an MI cricketer against CSK (52 deliveries, 2012). Meanwhile, CSK batters are yet to score a hundred versus MI in IPL.

Partnerships Highest partnerships in CSK-MI tussles

Subramaniam Badrinath and Suresh Raina hold the highest partnership by CSK batters against MI (142* runs). The duo stitched the partnership for the third wicket at Brabourne in 2010. For MI, Rohit and Sachin Tendulkar established a 126-run stand for the second wicket against CSK. It is the highest partnership by a MI duo versus CSK in IPL (Wankhede, 2012).

Wickets Chahar has reaped rewards in the PP overs versus MI

Against CSK, Malinga and Trent Boult have the joint-most wickets for MI in powerplay overs (7). Harbhajan Singh and Malinga have 17 wickets each in middle and death overs, respectively. For CSK, Deepak Chahar has the most scalps against MI in the Powerplay (7). Ravindra Jadeja (12) and pacer Dwayne Bravo (17) have pocketed the most wickets in the middle and death overs, respectively.