IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 15, 2022, 11:34 am 2 min read

A re-energized Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. SRH have outpowered CSK and GT in their last two matches. Meanwhile, KKR lost to DC in their last fixture. However, they have three wins from five outings. The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the high-flying encounter. Here are the venue-specific details.

Details Pitch report and stats

The wicket has been a batter's paradise in the season underway. Notably, Brabourne averages a massive 194.2 as the average first innings total across five matches. The chasing side has won on three occasions. The last affair at this venue witnessed DC slam 215 versus KKR. The former eventually won by 44 runs. Dew will certainly aid the batters as the match progresses.

SRH How have SRH fared at the Brabourne Stadium?

Sunrisers Hyderabad have a win in their only outing at Brabourne. They last played at Brabourne in 2015 (vs RR). Batting first, SRH bulldozed their way to 201/4 in 20 overs. In reply, RR aggregated 194 at the expense of seven wickets. SRH eventually won by seven runs.

KKR A look at KKR's performance at the Brabourne Stadium

Kolkata Knight Riders have been win-less at Brabourne. They have lost all three matches played at this venue. KKR's maiden outing at Brabourne was against MI in 2010. KKR (155/3) lost by seven wickets. KKR (190/9) then lost to RR by nine runs in 2015. In the season underway, KKR (171) succumbed at the hands of DC, failing to chase a 216-run target.

Stats A look at the key stats

DC have stamped the highest total at this venue this season: 215 (vs KKR). Meanwhile, CSK have recorded the lowest total at Brabourne this season: 126 (vs PBKS). A total of 68 wickets have fallen at Brabourne this season so far (including four run-outs). Pacers will continue to be the pick of the franchises having scalped 39 wickets. Spinners have affected 25 dismissals.

Information SRH vs KKR: Telecast details

