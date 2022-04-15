Sports

Europa League, Frankfurt oust Barcelona; West Ham progress: Records broken

Europa League, Frankfurt oust Barcelona; West Ham progress: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2022, 02:29 am 3 min read

West Ham blanked Lyon to progress (Photo credit: Twitter/@EuropaLeague)

Eintracht Frankfurt beat Barcelona in the Europa League quarter-final second leg clash at Camp Nou. Frankfurt thrashed Barca 3-2 to reach the semis. They won 4-3 on aggregate. Barca scored twice after normal time to spice things up but it wasn't enough. Meanwhile, West Ham United also reached the last four after beating Lyon 3-0. They won 4-1 on aggregate.

Match Frankfurt blow Barcelona away

Frankfurt dominated the first half, taking a crucial 2-0 lead through Filip Kostic and Rafael Santos Maury. Barca couldn't handle the pace and direct nature of Frankfurt on the counter. After half-time, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a couple of chances for Barca before Kostic found the third. However, Barca had a goal chalked off for off-side before Sergio Busquets and Memphis Depay scored late on.

Barca Unwanted records for Barcelona

As per Opta, Filip Kostic is the first player to score and assist in a single European game against Barcelona at Camp Nou since Juninho Pernambucano for Lyon in March 2009 in the Champions League. Barca have conceded four penalties in their last two games, This is as many as in their previous 55 matches in all competitions.

Do you know? A rare feat for the Hammers

As per Opta, West Ham United have booked their place in a major European semi-final for the first time since 1976 when they made it all the way to the final of the Cup Winners' Cup.

Duo Notable feats attained by Rice and Dawson

Mid-fielder Declan Rice has scored five goals in all competitions for West Ham this season, as many as he had scored in his previous five seasons combined for the London club. As per Opta, since his debut for West Ham in December 2020, Craig Dawson has scored six headed goals in all competitions.

WHU Sixth clean sheet for West Ham

The Hammers kept their sixth clean sheet in the Europa League this season. They have conceded only five goals across 10 games. West Ham reaching the last four means at least one English side has now qualified for the semi-finals of the Europa League in each of the last seven seasons.

Information West Ham ease past Lyon

West Ham grew into the game versus French side Lyon with Dawson heading home the opener. Rice's deflected effort saw the Hammers go 2-0 up at half-time. In the second half, Jarrod Bowen scored early on after a through ball from Pablo Fornals.

Do you know? Barca claim these unwanted numbers

Frankfurt are the second side to score three-plus goals versus Barcelona at Camp Nou this season after Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Barcelona failed to win either of their home games in the UEL this season (Napoli, Galatasaray, and Frankfurt).