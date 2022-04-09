Sports

IPL 2022: MI succumb to a fourth successive defeat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 09, 2022, 11:20 pm 3 min read

Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 68 for MI (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians suffered a fourth successive defeat in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Saturday. Put into bat, MI started well, with the openers adding 50 runs. However, they were reduced to 79/6 in no time. However, Suryakumar Yadav helped them get to 151/6. In response, the Royal Challengers Bangalore chased down the target, claiming their third win from four games.

Standings MI are placed bottom of the pile

With Chennai Super Kings losing earlier on the day and being winless thus far, MI also joined the four-time champions in this regard. MI are placed bottom of the pile. Meanwhile, RCB have six points from four games, equaling the tally of KKR, Gujarat Titans, and Lucknow Super Giants respectively.

MI RCB all over sorry MI

MI saw openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma score 26 each upfront as the two posted a stand of 50 runs. Dewald Brevis (8) and Rohit departed in quick succession to see MI reel at 62/3. Soon it became 62/5 as Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard managed ducks. Suryakumar Yadav ensured MI got past the 150-run mark in the end.

RCB How did RCB's innings pan out?

RCB openers added 50 runs in what was a patient start. After Faf du Plessis' dismissal, Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli added a defining stand for the second wicket. Rawat (66) dealt in sixes (6) to keep MI at bay. Kohli did the right thing to make sure he batted on and built a stand. MI bowlers didn't have enough firepower in their tanks.

Bowling Notable numbers for the RCB bowlers

Akash Deep claimed figures worth 1/20, racing to five wickets from four games. Wanindu Hasaranga was superb once again, taking two scalps (2/28). He has now raced to eight scalps this season (four games). Harshal Patel was excellent for RCB (2/23). He has 84 wickets in the IPL, including 20 versus MI. He is the eighth bowler to claim 20-plus scalps versus MI.

SKY 'SKY' is the limit for Suryakumar

Suryakumar smashed an unbeaten 68 from 37 balls. He smashed five fours and six sixes, clocking a strike rate of 183.78. He slammed a second successive fifty in IPL 2022. Suryakumar has raced to 2,461 runs at 30.01. He smashed his 15th IPL fifty. SKY has surpassed the 300-run mark versus RCB (327). This was his second fifty versus RCB.

Duo Key numbers for Rawat and Kohli

Rawat smashed 66 from 47 balls, hammering two fours and six sixes. He clocked a strike rate of 140.43. This was his maiden IPL fifty. Kohli (48) played a matured knock. He has now gone past 550 IPL fours. He has surpassed the 750-run mark versus MI as well, becoming the fourth player to do so. Rawat and Kohli added 80 runs together.

Do you know? MI suffer during the middle overs

After adding 49/0 in the powerplay overs, MI were left stunned in the middle phase of their innings. In overs between 7-15, they managed just 43 runs, losing six wickets. They had a run-rate of 4.77. At the death, MI posted 59/0.

Do you know? No wickets for Bumrah once again

Jasprit Bumrah didn't take a wicket. He gave away 31 runs from his four overs. In IPL 2022, this was the third game in which JB failed to take a wicket. 0/43 vs DC, 3/17 vs RR, 0/26 vs KKR, and 0/31 vs RCB.