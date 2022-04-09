Sports

Decoding David Warner's numbers versus KKR in IPL

Written by V Shashank Apr 09, 2022, 08:44 pm 2 min read

David Warner is one of the most celebrated cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). An aggressive opening batter, Warner has plenty of hopes pinned onto him for the IPL 2022 season. DC, who have lost two games in a row, would be hopeful of witnessing the vintage Warner against KKR on Sunday. Here we decode Warner's numbers against KKR in IPL.

IPL 2022 Warner's abysmal start to IPL 2022

Warner was dismissed for a paltry score of four in his maiden outing of the season against Lucknow Super Giants. It was an unusual inning on Warner's part, given that he faced 12 deliveries and was struggling to find his way in the middle. Delhi Capitals (149/3) eventually lost by six wickets to LSG (155/4). It was their second consecutive loss of the season.

The winner of the 2016 IPL, Warner was a steal deal by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

He was picked by DC at a price of 6.25 crore, having served Sunrisers Hyderabad for eight years till 2021.

While it hasn't been a dream return for Warner, a player of his caliber needs just one solid inning to build the momentum.

Vs KKR Warner has battered KKR in IPL

Warner is second only to Rohit Sharma (1,018) among most runs by a cricketer versus KKR in the power-packed tournament. The Aussie batter has notched 915 runs in 24 innings. He has averaged 43.57 and struck at a monstrous rate of 145.70. He has knocked two hundreds and four fifties. The southpaw recorded his best score against KKR (126) in Hyderabad in 2017.

Match-ups Warner vs Umesh, Narine, and Varun

As per Cricketpedia, Warner has whacked 82 runs off 51 deliveries against veteran pacer Umesh Yadav. Meanwhile, the latter has dismissed him thrice. Against Sunil Narine, Warner has slammed a colossal 158 runs off 96 deliveries. Narine has got him out on two occasions. Warner hasn't fared well against Varun Chakravarthy. He has amassed only nine runs off eight deliveries (one dismissal).

IPL Warner's IPL career in numbers

Warner is arguably one of the greatest overseas cricketers in IPL. He has racked up 5,453 runs in 151 matches. He averages 41.31 and has a strike rate of 139.64. He has clobbered four hundreds and 50 fifties. A noted boundary-hitter, Warner has pinned down 525 fours and 196 sixes. Notably, he has finished as the top scorer for his side on 53 occasions.