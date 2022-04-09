Sports

IPL 2022: SRH hand CSK a fourth straight defeat

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 09, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

Abhishek Sharma scored a fifty for SRH (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings suffered a fourth straight loss in the ongoing 2022 campaign. CSK were beaten by Sunrisers Hyderabad, who claimed their maiden win. Batting first, CSK managed 154/7 in 20 overs. Moeen Ali was the top scorer with 48. In response, SRH got the job done and get two crucial points. Here's more.

CSK Chennai get past the 150-run mark

CSK lost both their openers to be reduced to 36/2 in the sixth over. Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu added a valuable 62-run stand thereafter. SRH struck back with crucial wickets but a 23-run cameo from Ravindra Jadeja saw CSK get to 154/7. Washington Sundar (2/21) was terrific for the Sunrisers side. T Natarajan (2/30) chipped in as well.

SRH How did SRH's innings pan out?

SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson started on a decent note. It took them eight overs to bring up the 50-run mark (52/0). SRH tried picking up the tempo post that as the two laid a foundation, adding 89 runs. Abhishek continued his good work, hammering a maiden IPL fifty. The Sunrisers got past CSK's total in the end.

Numbers Crucial numbers for Sundar and Bhuvi

Sundar went on to get the wickets of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu. The talented bowling all-rounder now has four wickets from three games in IPL 2022. Overall, he has raced to 31 IPL wickets. In six games versus CSK, Sundar has six wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/36) has taken 144 wickets in the IPL at 25.54. He has 12 wickets versus the Super Kings.

Duo CSK's Moeen and Rayudu contribute with the bat

Moeen hammered 48 from 35 balls. His knock was laced with three fours and two sixes. Moeen had a strike rate of 137.14. Moeen has got to 749 runs in the IPL. This is now his best score this season. Rayudu scored 27 from 27 balls. He is now two shy of 4,000 career IPL runs. He has 3,998 runs at 29.18.

Batting Abhishek and Tripathi impress for SRH

Abhishek Sharma dazzled for SRH, scoring a solid 75-run knock. This was his maiden fifty in the IPL as well. He hit five fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 150.00. Rahul Tripathi came in and played a match-winning knock. He dealt in boundaries and has gotten past 50 sixes in IPL (51). He scored 39* from 15 balls.