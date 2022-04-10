Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs LSG: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

IPL 2022, RR vs LSG: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank Apr 10, 2022, 01:43 pm 3 min read

Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped seven wickets this season (Source: Twitter/rajasthanroyals)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. RR have summoned two wins and a loss this season. Meanwhile, LSG have snatched three wins so far, beating the likes of CSK, SRH, and DC. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium. Here are the key venue-specific details.

Details Pitch report and conditions

Though Wankhede has a reputation of being a batters paradise, it has yielded low scores this season. The wicket has averaged a first-innings total of 148.75 across four matches this season. All four matches have witnessed the chasing side seal a triumph. It's an evening affair, so dew will aid the batters significantly as the game progresses.

LSG How have LSG fared at the Wankhede Stadium?

Newcomers LSG have played just once at Wankhede. They lost to Gujarat Titans in what was the maiden game for both franchises in the tournament. Batting first, LSG posted a score of 158/6 in 20 overs. In response, GT (161/5) chased it down courtesy of the heroics of their middle-order.

RR How have RR fared at the Wankhede Stadium?

Rajasthan Royals have won only six of their 14 matches at this venue (42.8% win record). Interestingly, five of their wins have been in a run-chase. RR's maiden outing at this venue was on May 30, 2008 (vs DC). RR (192/9) beat DC by 105 runs. RR (169/3) squared off against RCB in the season underway, only to lose by four wickets.

Batters Buttler has slammed over 500 runs at Wankhede

Jos Buttler (RR) has amassed 547 runs in 18 innings at Wankhede in IPL. He averages 34.19 and has struck at an astounding rate of 146.26. He has pinned down three fifties at this venue. KL Rahul (LSG) has clobbered 399 runs in eight innings at Wankhede in the cash-rich tournament. He averages a stupendous 57.00. He has slammed one hundred and three fifties.

Stats A look at some other stats

Bowlers have been far more dominant at Wankhede than in past seasons. Pacers have claimed 29 wickets across four matches in the season underway. Spinners have been economical and managed to pick 11 wickets. Overall, a total of 43 wickets have been pinned down at Wankhede in this duration (including three run-outs).

Information RR vs LSG: Telecast details

The match can be viewed live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD (7:30 PM). One can also live stream the game on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match is available for viewing across seven languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu.