IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Apr 10, 2022, 05:15 pm 3 min read

SRH trumped CSK in their last outing (Source: Twitter/@SunRisers)

A rejuvenated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would be locking horns with a triumphant-looking Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Monday. SRH broke the two-match losing streak against CSK. They trounced the defending champions by eight wickets. Meanwhile, GT scripted an enthralling win over PBKS to seal three wins in a row. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, stats, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. The venue has averaged 166.33 across six matches this season. The chasing side has commanded a win on four of those occasions. The match will kickstart at 7:30 PM IST. The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

SRH Can a beaming Sunrisers derail the Titans?

Beating CSK to seal their maiden win of the season would have been special for Sunrisers. With that, SRH would be hoping to build a winning momentum. Their batting order runs deep which is something that can get them to decent totals. Bowling-wise, the likes of Washington Sundar and T Natarajan have what it takes to contain the rival batters in this duel.

Venue A look at the venue stats

SRH have a 50% win record at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in IPL SRH (157/9) had lost to LSG by 12 runs in their maiden fixture at this venue. However, SRH (155/2) bounced back in their next outing, scripting an eight-wicket win over CSK. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are yet to play a game at this venue.

GT Can Gujarat Titans extend the win streak?

GT have exhibited an exciting brand of cricket. They have pocketed wins from tricky situations in all three encounters. The likes of Shubman Gill and Rahul Tewatia have been clinical with the willow. GT's bowling attack deserves a fair amount of appreciation. For this fixture, the duo of Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan could be backed for a satisfactory show.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

SRH (probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan GT (probable XI): Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per Cricketpedia, Shubman Gill (GT) has slammed 180 runs in three matches this season. He averages 60.00. Leg-spinner Rashid Khan (GT) has affected 98 dismissals in 79 matches in IPL. He averages 20.32. Washington Sundar (SRH) has picked 31 wickets in 45 matches in IPL. He has an economy of 7.08. Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has scored 83 runs at 41.50 in IPL 2022.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Nicholas Pooran, Rahul Tripathi, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami Fantasy XI (option 2): Matthew Wade, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Hardik Pandya, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami