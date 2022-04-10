Sports

F1, Charles Leclerc wins the Australian Grand Prix: Records broken

F1, Charles Leclerc wins the Australian Grand Prix: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 10, 2022, 05:11 pm 2 min read

Charles Leclerc has won the Australian GP (Photo credit: Twitter/@ScuderiaFerrari)

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc won the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, finishing above Red Bull's Sergio Perez and Mercedes' George Russell. 2021 Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen, who won the Saudi Arabian GP, had to retire and Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton grabbed fourth place. Ferrari have been top-notch this season as Leclerc leads the proceedings. Here are the key records scripted.

Leclerc 16th podium finish for Leclerc

This was Leclerc's fourth Grand Prix win of his career. He also claimed his 16th podium finish. Leclerc gained 26 points, including the fastest lap. However, his team-mate Carlos Sainz caused an early safety car after losing control of his car. The incident happened when he tried to make an overtaking move at Turn Nine following a bad start from a poor grid position.

Duo Perez and Russell finish second and third respectively

Red Bull's Perez claimed 18 points, taking second place. He sealed his 16th podium finish and a first this season. Meanwhile, Russell settled for 15 points, earning his maiden podium as well this season. He had earlier finished fourth and fifth in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia respectively. This was just his second podium finish.

Records Leclerc joins Alonso in an elite list

Leclerc won the Australian GP after having sealed pole position earlier. He also notched the fastest lap and led every lap in the race as well. As per F1's official site, Leclerc is the second Ferrari driver in the last 18 years to achieve this. Fernando Alonso was the last to do it in Singapore in 2010.

Drivers F1 2022: A look at the points tally

Leclerc tops the points tally with 71 and has a 34-point lead over Russell (37). Carlos Sainz (33), Perez (30), and Lewis Hamilton (28) complete the Top 5. Verstappen (25), Alpine's Esteban Ocon (20), McLaren's Lando Norris (16), Haas' Kevin Magnussen (12), and Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas (12) complete the Top 10.

Information How do the teams look like?

In terms of the Constructors, Ferrari lead the show with 104 points. They have a 39-point gap over Mercedes (65). Red Bull are third with 55 points and are above McLaren (24) and Alpine (22).