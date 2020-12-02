Legendary Michael Schumacher's son, Mick, is set to race for Haas in the Formula 1 2021 season. The US-based team said the 21-year-old German had signed a "multi-year contract". Mick will partner Russian Nikita Mazepin, who was confirmed earlier on Tuesday. Schumacher, a member of the Ferrari driver academy, leads the F2 series going into this weekend's final round. Here are further details.

F2 2020 Mick holds a 14-point advantage in F2

Notably, Mick holds a 14-point advantage at the top of the points table. He has amassed 205 points so far. His season with Prema Racing saw him netting 10 podium finishes to-date, including a pair of stand-out Feature Race victories at Monza and Sochi respectively. Schumacher joins Haas F1 Team with six seasons of open-wheel racing under his belt.

Haas Haas' Team Principal has his say on Mick

"I'm very pleased that we're able to confirm Mick Schumacher in our driver line-up for next season and I look forward to welcoming him into the team," stated Guenther Steiner, Team Principal of Haas F1 Team. "I firmly believe he's earned the opportunity to graduate into Formula 1 based on his performances," Steiner added.

Growth Mick was appointed to the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2019

Mick won the European Formula 3 championship in his second year in the category in 2018. Mick was appointed to the Ferrari Driver Academy in 2019. He went on to make his F2 debut last season, winning a race at the Hungarian Grand Prix. He has won two races so far in a consistent 2020 season.

Words Mick has realized his dream in Formula 1

Mick thanked everyone, especially his parents. "I would like to thank Haas F1 Team, Scuderia Ferrari and the Ferrari Driver Academy for placing their trust in me. I also want to acknowledge and extend my love to my parents - I know that I owe them everything. I have always believed that I would realize my dream of Formula 1," said Mick.

Twitter Post Always believed that this dream will become true!