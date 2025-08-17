'Hearts are complete': Nakuul Mehta, wife Jankee welcome baby girl

Television actor Nakuul Mehta (42) and his wife Jankee Parekh have welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Rumi. The couple shared this happy news on social media on Sunday with a series of heartwarming pictures. In the first image, their son, Sufi, is seen cradling his newborn sister in his lap, while the second features Mehta showering love on her.

Announcement 'Sufi finally has his Rumi' The couple took to Instagram to share their joy with a caption that read, "She's here. Sufi finally has his Rumi. Our hearts are complete." The baby was born on August 15. The post also included a quote from Rumi, which stated, "Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it."

Fan reactions Fans shower love on new parents The news of Rumi's arrival has been met with an outpouring of love from fans. One fan commented, "Omg! Congratulations congratulations!!!!! So so so so happy! Alhumdulilah." Another wrote, "Many many congratulations to you both and Sufi Welcome to this world, Rumi." Mehta had announced his wife's pregnancy in June.