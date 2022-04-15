Sports

Players who can replace Joe Root as England's Test captain

Players who can replace Joe Root as England's Test captain

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 15, 2022, 05:30 pm 3 min read

Joe Root has stepped down as England captain (Photo credit: Twitter/@root66)

Joe Root stepped down as England's Test team captain in wake of the side's disastrous show in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. Root, who has been terrific in churning out individual numbers, failed to get his side achieving the desired results. England are languishing at the bottom of the WTC 2021-23 standings. Here are players who can replace Root as captain.

Context Why does this story matter?

With Root gone as skipper, England now need to get back on the drawing board and start from scratch.

There are plenty of questions and complexities for a side, who is not being able to put on any sort of consistency.

The batting, in particular, has been a mess.

England need a new voice and perhaps reshuffle things to extract the best.

Numbers A look at Root's numbers as captain

Root led England in 64 Test matches. This is the highest number by an England skipper. He went on to win 27 Tests, bettering the 26 pocketed by former skipper Michael Vaughan. Root also lost 26 Tests and saw his side earn 11 draws. He is the fifth-highest run-scorer as captain in Tests. He amassed 5,295 runs as skipper at an average of 46.45

Runs Root's performance as a batter is remarkable

Having played 12 Tests in the ongoing WTC 2021-23 cycle, Root leads the scoring chart. He has belted 1,175 runs at 53.40, hammering five tons and four fifties. His best score reads an unbeaten 180. In the previous WTC cycle (2019-21), Root had finished as the second-highest scorer (1,660) at 47.72. Root was the top scorer in 2021 calendar year (1,708) as well.

Information These three players can be contenders

Looking at the options for England, it's safe to say Ben Stokes is the best player who can take them ahead. The star all-rounder has what it takes to get the side going. Besides Stokes, players like Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler can be considered.

Ben Stokes Stokes comes as a natural choice

Ben Stokes is a figure who has respect in the dressing room. An all-format specialist, Stokes' case can be backed with the numbers he has produced. He has scored 5,061 runs in Tests at 35.89. He has 11 tons and 26 fifties with the best of 258*. Stokes has also managed to claim 174 wickets at 32.12.

Woakes Can Chris Woakes fill in?

The 33-year-old can be an option to see out the 2021-23 WTC cycle given England are virtually out of the tournament. Woakes is a talented all-rounder, having featured in 45 Tests. He has scored 1,675 runs at 27.91. He has one ton and six half-centuries with the best of 137*. He has also claimed 130 wickets at 30.73. A strong personality, Woakes brings character.

Buttler Jos Buttler can be a decent option

Jos Buttler has managed England in eight ODI matches, winning five and losing three. He has also led England in five T20Is (W3 L2). The dashing versatile batter has played 57 Tests, piling up 2,907 runs at 31.94. He has smashed two tons and 18 fifties. Buttler could be chosen as captain and perhaps this could also bring in more consistency.