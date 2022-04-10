Sports

IPL 2022, RR vs LSG: KL Rahul elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 10, 2022, 07:02 pm 2 min read

Trent Boult will be eager to stop LSG (Photo credit: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. It's the second game of Sunday's double-header. RR have sealed two wins from three as LSG are on a three-game unbeaten run after losing the opener. The news from Mumbai is that LSG skipper KL Rahul has won the toss and will field.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST. So far, the wicket has averaged 148.75 across four matches played this season. Notably, the chasing side has won on all four occasions. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Viewers can also live-stream the game on the Hotstar app(paid subscription).

Performers A look at the key performers

As per Cricketpedia, KL Rahul (LSG) has aggregated 530 runs in 11 matches against RR. He averages 58.89. Quinton de Kock (LSG) has slammed 313 runs in 7 innings against RR. Jos Buttler (RR) has hammered 205 runs in three innings this season while averaging a monstrous 102.50. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) has affected 146 scalps in 117 matches in IPL. He averages 21.64.

LSG Stoinis and Chameera come in for LSG

LSG have brought in Marcus Stoinis and Dushmantha Chameera for this game. Evin Lewis and Andre Tye have been benched. LSG Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

RR RR make two changes as well

RR have also made two changes. Kuldeep Sen has come in for Navdeep Saini. Senior South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen has replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR Playing XI: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal