Sports

West Indies beat England in 3rd T20I: Key numbers

West Indies beat England in 3rd T20I: Key numbers

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 27, 2022, 01:52 pm 1 min read

West Indies beat England in the 3rd T20I (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies beat England in the third T20I to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Batting first, the hosts managed 224/5 in 20 overs. Rovman Powell scored 107 as Nicholas Pooran managed a breezy 70. In response, England were restricted to 204/9, despite Tom Banton's 79. Romario Shepherd claimed figures worth 3/59. Here we present the key numbers.

WI vs ENG How did the match pan out?

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies were reduced to 48/2 inside the powerplay overs before Pooran and Powell added a superb 122-run stand for the third wicket. This stand helped WI as they finished on a strong note. England were going well on 79/1 at one stage before they lost wickets at regular intervals to surrender the tie. Besides Banton, middle-order batter Philip Salt scored a fifty.

WI vs ENG West Indies post their highest T20I score versus England

(Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

WI posted their highest ever score in T20Is versus England. This is just their second score of 200-plus against England. Meanwhile, England's 204/9 is their best score as well versus WI. They surpassed the 200-run score for the first time. The two teams have met on 22 occasions in T20Is. WI have pocketed 13 wins as England have tasted success on nine occasions.