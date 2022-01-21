Sports

2022 T20 World Cup: India to start campaign against Pakistan

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Jan 21, 2022, 11:40 am 3 min read

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday released the schedule for the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia. India will start their campaign against bitter-rivals Pakistan on October 23. The tournament will kick off on October 16 with former champions Sri Lanka squaring off against Namibia in Round 1. The final is set to take place on November 13.

Following their dismal outing in the 2021 T20 World Cup, this is the perfect opportunity for Men in Blue to better their record in the marquee tournament.

Much like the previous edition of the tournament, India and Pakistan are once again pitted in the same group in the super 12 round, a suitable circumstance for the 2007 winners to avenge their last defeat.

The 2022 edition will follow the same format as the previous one. It will begin with Round 1 qualifiers and then the Super 12 stage will be played across two groups, before two semi-finals and a final. A total of 45 games will be played across seven venues - Adelaide, Brisbane, Geelong, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney - with 16 teams contesting.

India, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, England, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh have qualified directly for the Super 12 round due to their ICC T20I Rankings. Sri Lanka, West Indies, Scotland, and Namibia have qualified but they will begin their campaign in Round 1. The remaining four spots in Round 1 will be decided by the two global qualification events in early 2022.

2014 champions Sri Lanka will begin their campaign versus Namibia on October 16 at Kardinia Park. They are placed in Group A and will be joined by two more teams via qualifiers. Two-time champions West Indies are placed in Group B along with Scotland and two qualifiers. West Indies will take on Scotland on October 17 in Hobart in their first game.

The Super 12 round will be played across two groups (Group 1 and 2). Reigning champions Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, winner of Group A, and runner-up of Group B from the opening round are placed in Group 1. Meanwhile, Group 2 consists of India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, winner of Group B, and runner-up of Group A.

In a re-match of the 2021 WC final, neighboring rivals Australia and New Zealand will lock horns in their tournament opener on October 22 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India will face Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG. Traditional rivals Australia and England will cross swords at the MCG on October 28. New Zealand will play England on November 1 at The Gabba.

India will take on Pakistan in the opener. In the next game, they will face the runner-up of Group A at the SCG on October 27. They will be up against SA in Perth on October 30. In their 4th game, they will face Bangladesh in Adelaide. They will play their last game against the winner of Group B on November 6 in Melbourne.