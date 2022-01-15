Kohli quits Test captaincy: Three players who can replace him

Kohli stepped down from Test captaincy (Photo Credit: Twitter/@imvkohli)

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli on Saturday stepped down from Test captaincy with immediate effect. Kohli's decision has come on the back of India's 1-2 series loss to South Africa. Kohli confirmed the development on Twitter. With 40 victories under his belt, he is India's most successful captain in Tests. Here are three players who can replace Kohli as India's Test captain.

Kohli is India's most successful captain in Tests.

It was under his captaincy India won their first-ever Test series against Australia Down Under.

In the last seven years, he guided India's to several memorable victories, most recently in Centurion against South Africa.

He stepped down from T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Subsequently, he was removed from ODI captaincy.

Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma is the leading choice to replace Kohli

Rohit Sharma is the front-runner to replace Kohli as India's captain. He was recently appointed India's T20I and ODI captain and it should not come as a surprise if he is handed the Test rein as well. He is known for his methodical and calm nature. In 43 Test matches, Rohit has scored 3,047 runs at 46.87. He has eight tons and 14 fifties.

R Ashwin Most experienced player in India's Test squad

Ravichandran Ashwin can also be a good fit for Test captaincy. He has been exceptional with his performance in red-ball format and also has the experience of leading in the IPL and domestic cricket. He is the most senior player in the dressing room and would likely get the backing of Rahul Dravid. Ashwin has 430 Test wickets, besides scoring 2,844 runs as well.

KL Rahul KL Rahul: The future Indian skipper

In the last couple of months, BCCI has insinuated on many occasions that they are looking for a future captain. And, at the moment, Rahul looks like a perfect choice for that. He has the experience of leading a team as he led Punjab Kings in the IPL. He was named India's vice-captain for the SA Test series and also led them in Johannesburg.