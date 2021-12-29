Sports Rishabh Pant becomes quickest Indian keeper to reach 100 dismissals

Rishabh Pant has achieved 100 dismissals as a keeper in Test cricket

Wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant on Tuesday surpassed former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the quickest Indian to notch 100 dismissals in Test cricket. Pant recorded the feat on the third day of the ongoing Centurion Test in South Africa. The southpaw reached the landmark in just 26 games. Earlier, Dhoni had taken 36 matches to reach the same feat.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Following Dhoni's retirement from international cricket, Pant was touted to succeed him as India's first-choice keeper across formats. However, he received a lot of criticism for his glove work in Tests, especially in foreign conditions. Pant's latest feat is the testimony of the hard work; he has put in his keeping of late. This is indeed a special moment for the rising talent.

Stats Fastest Indian to 100 dismissals

Pant has taken 26 games to reach 100 dismissals in Tests, which includes 92 catches and 8 stumpings. The second place in this elite list is held by Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha. Both Dhoni and Saha took 36 games each to effect 100 dismissals. Kiran More (39 games) is at the third spot followed by Nayan Mongia (41 games), and Syed Kirmani (42 games).

Dismissals Most dismissals by Indian keeper

Former Indian captain Dhoni leads the overall tally with 294 dismissals (256 catches and 38 stumpings) in his kitty from 90 matches. MSD is followed by Syed Kirmani (198 dismissals), More (130), Mongia (107), and Saha (104). Pant is placed at the sixth spot in the list. Farokh Engineer (82), Parthiv Patel, Dinesh Karthik (57), and Naren Tamhane (51) fill up the top 10.

Details Most dismissals overall by a keeper in Tests

South Africa's Mark Boucher leads the all-time tally with 555 dismissals. He is followed by the Australian trio of Adam Gilchrist (416), Ian Healy (395), and Rod Marsh (355), who effected 300-plus dismissals. Dhoni (294), Australia's Brad Haddin (270), West Indies' Jeff Dujon (270), England's Alan Knott (269), New Zealand's BJ Watling (265), and England's Matthew Prior (256) fill up the top 10.