Centurion Test: SA bowled out for 327; India on top

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 10:11 pm 2 Mins Read

A total of 18 wickets fell on Day 3 of the first Test between South Africa and India at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada struck in quick succession in the first session as India were bundled out for 327. In reply, South Africa managed mere 197 runs. Mohammed Shami became the fifth Indian pacer to complete 200 Test wickets.

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

India resumed from their overnight score of 272/3 on Day 3. Ngidi demolished the middle order as India perished on 327. SA were off to a poor start, losing their top four inside 15 overs. Although Quinton and Bavuma put on a crucial partnership, Shardul Thakur dismissed the former just before tea. SA were eventually bowled out for 197, with Shami taking a five-for.

Injury Injury scare for Bumrah

India faced an injury scare in the second session. In the 11th over, Bumrah left the field in pain. He twisted his ankle in the follow-through after delivering the fifth ball. However, he stood up and walked off by himself. Although Bumrah returned to the field later in the day, he couldn't bowl due to bowling restrictions.

Ngidi Ngidi's second-best innings figures in Test cricket

Pace spearhead Ngidi was the only bowler who provided South Africa breakthroughs on Day 1. He was even better in the morning session on Day 3. Ngidi removed Rahane and Rishabh Pant to complete his third five-for in Test cricket. He also dismissed Mohammed Shami later on. He recorded his second-best innings figures in Test cricket (6/71).

Shami Shami completes 200 wickets in Test cricket

Shami has become the 11th Indian bowler to take 200 wickets in Tests. He is the fifth pacer from India to reach this landmark after Kapil Dev, Ishant Sharma, Zaheer Khan, and Javagal Srinath. He is the third fastest Indian pacer (55) to 200 Test wickets after Dev (50) and Srinath (54). Shami took 9,896 balls to take 200 wickets, the fewest for India.