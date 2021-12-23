Sports T20Is: England announce 16-member squad for WI tour

T20Is: England announce 16-member squad for WI tour

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 07:55 pm

England will visit West Indies for a 5-match T20I series

England have announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against West Indies next month. The Eoin Morgan-led England T20I outfit will be touring West Indies for a five-match series. Notably, England players who are participating in the ongoing Ashes 2021-22 series, will not be a part of the touring squad. Here are the key details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

It will be a crucial series for England in terms of regaining impetus after their disappointing semi-final exit from the ICC T20 World Cup. With another T20 World Cup to be held in 2022, England will get a chance to look at several fresh players. With several names missing due to The Ashes, it gives a balanced outlook in terms of England's squad choice.

Collingwood Collingwood to stand in as head coach

Paul Collingwood will stand in as head coach for the five-match series, with Chris Silverwood taking a break after the ongoing Ashes series. Collingwood will be assisted by former England opener Marcus Trescothick. Notably, Collingwood has captained England to T20 World Cup glory in 2010. The event was held in West Indies.

Information Two uncapped players in England squad

England have included two uncapped players in the form of George Garton and David Payne. Garton is a bowling all-rounder, having scalped 54 T20 wickets at 21.72. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Payne is highly experienced, racking up 133 T20 wickets at 23.24.

Squad A familiar England squad on offer

England's squad looks familiar with 11 players who were part of the T20 World Cup in the UAE present. England see Jason Roy and Tymal Mills involved after they recovered from injuries sustained in the T20 World Cup. Adil Rashid leads the spin department with the versatile Moeen Ali present as well. Tom Banton returns to the scheme of things.

Views Collingwood on England's squad

As per BBC, England coach Collingwood said they have a strong squad with some serious batting power and a balanced attack. The squad has been named keeping the T20 World Cup 2022 in mind as there will be opportunities for the squad. Collingwood said he is really looking forward to the series against a very good West Indies side.

England England's 16-member squad

Here's a look at the England squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex - captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), George Garton (Sussex), Chris Jordan (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Tymal Mills (Sussex), David Payne (Gloucestershire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Phil Salt (Lancashire), Reece Topley (Surrey), James Vince (Hampshire).