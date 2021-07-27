Australia win ODI series against West Indies: Records broken

Australia sealed the ODI series against West Indies 2-1

Australia won the decisive ODI against West Indies to seal the three-match series by a 2-1 margin. Deprived of their injured skipper Aaron Finch for ODIs, the Alex Carey-led Aussie outfit did a commendable job in the away series. The Windies were bowled out for 152 in 45.1 overs. Australia chased the target down in 30.3 overs (153/4). Here are the key records scripted.

Starc claims 11 wickets in the ODI series

Australian left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc finished the series with 11 wickets. Starc was adjudged Player of the Series for his excellent performance with the ball. The senior fast bowler notched 5/48, 3/26, and 3/43 in the ODI series. Overall, Starc has raced to 195 career ODI wickets at 22.45. Starc had 32 ODI scalps against WI, surpassing Shane Watson's tally of 30.

Australia continue their domination against WI in ODIs

Australia have extended their advantage over the Windies in ODIs. This was the 12th win for Australia in the last 15 ODIs against the Windies. This was the sixth bilateral ODI series between the two sides since 2003. Australia picked up their fifth series win with one series ending in a 2-2 draw.

How did the ODI series pan out?

The first ODI was reduced to 49 overs per side and Australia claimed a 133-run win after WI were set a revised target of 257 (DLS). The second ODI saw WI steal a four-wicket victory. Australia were bowled out for 187 before WI managed 191/6. The third ODI saw Matthew Wade (51*) and Alex Carey (35) play crucial knocks as Australia prevailed.

Feats attained by Starc in the ODI series

Starc is the sixth-joint highest wicket-taker for Australia in ODIs. He has matched the tally of Steve Waugh (195). Starc's effort in the third ODI saw him surpass former West Indian cricketer Carl Hooper (193) as well. In the first ODI, Starc surpassed Australian compatriot Glenn McGrath's seven five-wicket hauls. Starc is now joint-fifth for most ODI fifers with Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga.