Playing all three formats close to impossible: Shakib Al Hasan

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Dec 23, 2021, 10:04 pm

Shakib Al Hasan made his international comeback in October 2020

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan might retire from one of the three formats in near feature. In an interview with Dhaka-based TV channel NTV, Shakib stated that playing all three formats in international cricket is "close to impossible". The 34-year-old recently opted out of Bangladesh's impending Test series against New Zealand, starting January 1. Notably, Shakib's one-year suspension period ended in October 2020.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Shakib is one of the most prolific all-rounders across formats. However, his outings in international cricket have been cut short lately. He has skipped several series since the 2017 South African tour. Shakib stole the show in the 2019 World Cup (scored 606 runs and took 11 wickets). Thereafter, he served a one-year suspension from October 2019 to October 2020.

Statement Here is what Shakib said

"I know which format to give importance or preference. The time has come for me to think about Test cricket. This is the fact: whether I will play Tests or not," Shakib told NTV. Shakib also said he needs to consider "If I need to participate in ODIs where no points are at stake. I don't have any other option."

Information Shakib has played 76 internationals since November 2017

Shakib has played 76 international games since November 1, 2017. He racked up 2,626 runs at an average of 36.98 in this period (Best score: 124*). Shakib also accounted for 122 wickets at 23.25. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls.

T20Is 'Might stop playing T20Is after 2022 T20 WC'

"I am not saying I will retire from Tests. It might even happen that I stop playing T20Is after the 2022 T20 World Cup. I can play Tests and ODIs. But playing three formats is almost close to impossible. Playing two Tests in 40-42 days is not fruitful. It encourages one to play selectively. I will definitely plan well with BCB," added Shakib.

Stats A look at Shakib's stats in international cricket

In an international career that has spanned over a decade, Shakib smashed 12,523 runs from 368 matches at an average of 34.88. The tally includes 14 centuries. Shakib also has 609 wickets to his name at an average of 28.24. He owns 22 five-wicket hauls. He has the distinction of registering a hundred and a five-for in a Test match.

Controversies Shakib has been involved in several controversies

Earlier this year, Shakib aggressively argued with the on-field umpire during a Dhaka Premier League match. He faced a one-year suspension by the ICC in 2019 for not reporting corrupt approaches from bookies. Shakib had made his comeback in October 2020. In 2014, he got suspended for six months after misbehaving with former Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha, and for his altercation with a spectator.