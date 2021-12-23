Sports Legends Cricket League: Akhtar, Jayasuriya picked in Asia Lions squad

Written by Sneha Singh Mail Published on Dec 23, 2021, 06:13 pm

Shoaib Akhtar will feature in Legends Cricket League

Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, and Sanath Jayasuriya have been drafted into the Asia Lions squad for the Legends Cricket League. The development was confirmed on Thursday. This is a tournament consisting of three teams - Asian Lions, India, and the Rest of the World. The three teams will have former players from England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, India, and Australia among other countries.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The league is scheduled to take place at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman. It would be a perfect opportunity to promote the game in the region. It will also be the first time when the cricket enthusiasts of Oman will witness the legends of the game going against each other in a professional tournament, making the league all the more special.

Statement Ravi Shastri on Asia Lions squad

Ravi Shastri is the Commissioner of LCL

Reacting to the news of Afridi and Akhtar joining the league, former India head coach Ravi Shastri said, "This is top quality exciting cricket in offer. The Lions of Asia from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan coming together in one team will definitely give the other two teams a run for their money." Shastri is also the Commissioner of Legends League Cricket.

Squad Asia Lions complete team

List of players named by Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, Umar Gul, Younis Khan and Asghar Afghan The league will be held in Oman next month.