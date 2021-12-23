Sports Premier League, Jurgen Klopp vs Antonio Conte: Decoding the stats

Things have been tight in terms of H2H record between Klopp and Conte

Liverpool are going strong in the ongoing 2021-22 season under manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are second in Premier League, besides reaching the semis of the Carabao Cup and progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League. Meanwhile, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte will be aiming to see his side gain a top-four berth in the PL. Here we decode the stats.

Last Sunday, Tottenham and Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw in the PL. Conte set up his side well and could have edged past Klopp's men if not for the glaring chances the hosts missed. Conte has been a serial winner and his impact this season could be huge for Spurs. Meanwhile, Klopp has been a great leader as Liverpool seek another PL title.

Klopp PL Klopp's Premier League numbers

Since joining Liverpool in October 2015, Klopp has managed the club in 238 Premier League matches to date. He has tasted 150 wins, 55 draws, and 33 losses. Liverpool have netted 509 goals, besides conceding 232. Klopp has helped Liverpool win one Premier League title in 2019-20. Interestingly, they fell short by a point in the 2018-19 season as Manchester City won.

Conte PL Conte's Premier League numbers

Former Juventus and Inter Milan manager Conte joined Tottenham in November 2021. The successful Conte had earlier managed Chelsea in the Premier League across two seasons. So far, he has managed in 82 PL matches, winning 54, drawing 12, and losing 15. 156 PL goals have been scored under Conte, besides 74 being let in. He helped Chelsea win the title in 2016-17.

Awards Notable individual awards in the Premier League

Klopp has bagged nine Premier League Manager of the Month awards, including four in the 2018-19 season. He has been adjudged Premier League Manager of the Season on one occasion. Meanwhile, Conte has already bagged three Premier League Manager of the Month awards. He won the Premier League Manager of the Season award in 2016-17.

Stats Their overall stats for the Premier League clubs managed

Klopp has managed Liverpool in 345 matches so far across competitions, winning 208, drawing 79, and losing 58 times. He has a win percentage of 60.03. Meanwhile, Conte has managed Spurs in nine matches. He has won five, drawn drawn two, and lost two matches (55.56%). Earlier, he managed Chelsea in 106 matches, winning 69, drawing 17, and losing 20 (65.09%).

Information A look at the head-to-head record

Klopp and Conte have met on five occasions so far. Both managers have won won game each, besides drawing three. All matches have been closely fought besides producing goals.