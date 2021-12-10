Sports Europa League: Key details about the knockout playoff stage

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Published on Dec 10, 2021, 09:47 pm

Dinamo Zagreb clinched second place in Group H of the Europa League and will play the knockout playoff stage

The UEFA Europa League knockout round playoff stage will be played for the first time this season. 16 teams are involved with the eight runners-up from the Europa League group stage alongside eight third-placed teams from the UEFA Champions League group stage. The winners of the eight play-off ties advance to the Europa League round of 16. Here are the key details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The eight Champions League teams will have another bite in the cherry. It will be interesting for them to face the runners-up of the eight Europa League group stage sides. There are several major teams in the mix and one expects quality on offer. The winners will meet the group toppers of the UEL in the round of 16 which looks enticing.

Details Key details about seeded and unseeded teams

The eight runners-up from the Europa League group stage will be seeded. Meanwhile, the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage will be unseeded. Seeded teams: Real Betis, Braga, Dinamo Zagreb, Lazio, Napoli, Olympiacos, Rangers, Real Sociedad. Unseeded teams: Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Sevilla, Atalanta, RB Leipzig, FC Porto, Zenit, Sheriff.

Twitter Post The teams are confirmed!

Do you know? UEL toppers in the round of 16

The eight teams who have directly qualified for the round of 16 in the Europa League are West Ham United, Lyon, Monaco, Spartak Moscow, Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Bayer Leverkusen, and FK Crvena zvezda.

Factors Key factors to keep in mind

The Europa League knockout playoff stage will see matches being held over two legs. The seeded teams will be playing away in the first leg. Teams from the same national association cannot be drawn against each other. Matches level after 180 minutes will go to extra time. If the teams still cannot be separated after extra time, then there will be a penalty shoot-out.

The Europa League knockout playoff stage first leg matches are scheduled for February 17, with the second leg games a week later. The UEL knockout round playoff draw will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday December 13.