England manager Gareth Southgate signs new contract: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 22, 2021, 09:49 pm

The new contract extends Gareth Southgate's stay until December 2024

In a major development, England manager Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract that extends his stay until December 2024. His previous contract would have expired after the conclusion of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Southgate has been the manager of England since November 2016. Under him, England reached the final of Euro 2020 in July. Here are further details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

England recently secured a berth at the World Cup after thrashing San Marino 10-0. As per ESPN, Southgate wanted to discuss the extension only when England were assured of qualification. It is understood that he will receive a hike in his current salary due to the contract renewal. Southgate will monitor England at next year's World Cup and the qualification stages for Euro 2024.

Tenure

Southgate was appointed England's permanent manager in 2016

Southgate initially took over as England's interim manager from Sam Allardyce in September 2016. He was appointed permanently two months later. In 2018, England qualified for the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years. Southgate became the first England manager to achieve this feat since Sir Bobby Robson in 1990. England also finished third in the UEFA Nations League.

Euro 2020

England scripted history at the Euro 2020

At the Euro 2020, England beat Croatia and Czech Republic in the group stage. They earned a famous 2-0 win over Germany in last 16 clash. Thereafter, England defeated Ukraine (quarter-final) and Denmark (semi-final). They reached the European championships final (lost to Italy) for the first time. Before the final, England were unbeaten in 12 matches across competitions (W11 D1).

Stats

A look at the stats of Southgate

In the tenure of Southgate, England have won 44 out of 68 matches. They have lost just 14, while 10 ended in a draw. The 51-year-old is England's longest-serving manager in terms of matches since Sir Bobby Robson. The latter managed England in 95 fixtures between 1982 and 1990. Overall, Southgate has managed in over 250 matches (256).