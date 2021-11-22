SL vs WI, 1st Test: Visitors falter after a comeback

West Indies finished on 113/6 at stumps (Day 2)

A total of 13 wickets fell on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Galle. The hosts, who had an upper hand on the opening day, were bundled out for 386. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne stood out for them, scoring a phenomenal 147. In reply, West Indies faltered after starting well. Here is the Day 2 report.

Day 2

How did Day 2 pan out?

SL resumed on 267/3, on Day 2. They lost Dhananjaya de Silva and Karunaratne in the first session. Dinesh Chandimal kept the Lankans afloat, taking them past 300. Lasith Embuldeniya added some crucial runs as the hosts managed 386. WI started well, but Praveen Jayawickrama and Ramesh Mendis struck regularly. The visitors finished on 113/6, with Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder in the middle.

Knock

Karunaratne added just 15 runs to his overnight score

Karunaratne put Sri Lanka in the driving seat on Day 1. He slammed his 13th century in Test cricket. Karunaratne batted the entire day in his first international match in nearly seven months. The 33-year-old shared two valuable partnerships with Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya. Karunaratne was eyeing his second double-century, however, he fell on 147 in the first session.

Chase

Roston Chase registers his fourth five-for

Off-spinner Roston Chase brought back West Indies in the hunt on Day 2. He was the pick of their bowlers, having taken three wickets. With this, Chase completed his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The 29-year-old registered figures of 5/83 with an economy of 2.90. Besides, Jomel Warrican and Shannon Gabriel took three and two wickets, respectively.

Points

A look at other talking points

WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite has top-scored for them so far, having scored 41 off 115 deliveries. Jermaine Blackwood couldn't capitalize upon the start. He fell for 20 off 44 balls. While the middle order failed, Mayers showed promise with an unbeaten 22. Besides, Mendis has been the pick of Lankan bowlers so far. He has taken three wickets for 23 runs.

Hope

Shai Hope roped in as concussion substitute

On Day 2, WI roped in Shai Hope as the concussion substitute for debutant Jeremy Solozano. The latter will take no further part in the Test after being hit on the head while fielding on Day 1. The substitute was approved by the match referee Ranjan Madugalle. As per the scans, there was "no structural damage". However, he needs to be kept under observation.