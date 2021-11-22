Pakistan beat Bangladesh in 3rd T20I, win series 3-0

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Published on Nov 22, 2021, 05:03 pm

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in the 3rd T20I

Pakistan claimed a one-sided win against Bangladesh in the third T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. They chased down 125 to complete to win the 3-0 series sweep over the hosts. Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali anchored the run-chase, however, the match went down to the wire. Pakistan have won their second consecutive T20I series against Bangladesh. Here are the key stats.

Match

How did the match pan out?

Bangladesh started watchfully after electing to bat. Opener Mohammad Naim took as many as 50 deliveries to score 47 runs. Shamim Hossain and Afif Hossain were the only others who touched the 20-run mark. The middle-order batters couldn't do much as Bangladesh managed 124/7 in 20 overs. Although Pakistan lost skipper Babar Azam early, Rizwan and Ali put them in the driving seat.

Information

Pakistan's second series sweep against Bangladesh (T20Is)

Pakistan have won their seventh T20I against Bangladesh (bilateral series). They have lost only a solitary T20I to them, in 2015 (one-off T20I in Bangladesh). This is the second time they have routed Bangladesh in a T20I series (won 2-0 in January 2020).

Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan completes 1,100 T20I runs (2021)

Once again, Rizwan was at the helm, setting the foundation of Pakistan's victory. He scored 40 (43) with the help of 2 fours and a six. In the process, Rizwan touched the 1,100-run mark in T20Is this year. Earlier in the year, he became the first batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. Rizwan was adjudged the Player of the Series.

Bowling

Mohammad Wasim Jr was the standout bowler

Medium-pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers. He scalped two wickets for just 15 runs in four overs. Shahnawaz Dahani, who made his international debut, also scalped a solitary wicket, in the form of Najmul Hossain Shanto. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Usman Qadir was impressive, having registered figures of 2/35. Haris Rauf got rid of Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah.

Climax

The final two overs had plenty of drama

The third T20I ended with plenty of drama. Pakistan required 15 runs in the last two overs with eight wickets in hand. However, Shahidul Islam didn't concede a single boundary in the penultimate over. In the final over, Mahmudullah dismissed Sarfaraz Ahmed and Ali before removing Iftikhar Ahmed. Mohammad Nawaz struck a boundary on the final ball as Pakistan required two to win.