2021 T20 World Cup: Here's the list of award winners

Published on Nov 14, 2021, 11:35 pm

Mitchell Marsh was adjudged the Player of the Final

Australia won their maiden T20 World Cup title after defeating New Zealand in the final. The Aaron Finch-led side chased down 173 to claim a comprehensive win. Top-order batter Mitchell Marsh and star opener David Warner anchored the run-chase with scintillating knocks. Australia are the sixth different side to win the T20 World Cup. Here, we take a look at the award winners.

Mitchell Marsh adjudged the Player of the Match

Player of the Match, Marsh, played a match-winning knock for Australia in the final. Australia's newly-promoted number three batter raced to his sixth T20I fifty while leading the Aussies to victory. He also stitched a brilliant 92-run stand for the second wicket alongside David Warner. Marsh smashed an unbeaten 77 off 50 balls with the help of 6 fours and 4 sixes.

David Warner is the Player of the Tournament

David Warner fired a 38-ball 53 in the final. The star opener impressed throughout the tournament after enduring a lean patch in the Indian Premier League. Warner, who finished with the second-most runs (289), has been adjudged the Player of the Tournament. He has become only the second player to win this award from the winning team after Kevin Pietersen (England) in 2010.

Most runs in the tournament

Pakistan's Babar Azam finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. He smashed 303 runs from six matches at an incredible average of 60.60. The likes of Warner (289), Mohammad Rizwan (281), and Jos Buttler (269) follow Babar on the tally. During the tournament, Babar became the fastest batter to score 2,500 runs in T20I cricket. He broke the record of Virat Kohli.

First captain to score 3 fifties as captain (T20 WC)

Following his staggering knock against Namibia in the Super 12 stage, Babar became the first-ever captain to score three fifties in the T20 World Cup. His scores in the tournament read as - 68*, 9, 51, 70, 66, and 39.

Wanindu Hasaranga finishes with most wickets

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga finished as the leading wicket-taker of the 2021 T20 World Cup. The leg-spinner scalped 16 wickets from eight matches at 9.75. Hasaranga became the first Sri Lankan player to claim a hat-trick in the T20 WC, in the game against South Africa. He is overall the third player to attain this feat after Brett Lee (2007) and Curtis Campher (2021).

