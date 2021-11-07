ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan overcome Scotland: Records broken

Veteran batter Shoaib Malik played a blinder for Pakistan

High-flying Pakistan ended the Super 12 stage on a high, beating Scotland in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday. Pakistan, who have maintained a 100% record in the ongoing tourney, posted a total of 189/4 in 20 overs. Babar Azam (66) and veteran Shoaib Malik (54*) were superb. In response, Scotland failed to chase down the target. Here are the details.

How did the match pan out?

The Pakistan openers added 35 runs before Scotland pulled things back (59/2). Babar and Mohammad Hafeez added a crucial 53-run stand for the third wicket. After Babar's dismissal Pakistan were 142/4 in the 18th over before Malik ran riot with some massive sixes. In response, Scotland started cautiously as Pakistan kept things under control to seal the deal.

Babar slams 24th T20I fifty

Babar registered a 47-ball 66, hitting five fours and three sixes. The Pakistan skipper slammed his 24th T20I fifty. Babar now has 2,468 runs at 48.39. He surpassed the tally of David Warner (2,452) and Eoin Morgan (2,424) in terms of T20I runs. Babar is now seventh-highest run-scorer in T20Is.

Hafeez gets past 2,500 runs in T20Is

Hafeez scored a 19-ball 31 for Pakistan. He hit four fours and a six. The experienced Hafeez became just the sixth batter to get past 2,500 runs in T20Is. He now has 2,513 runs at 26.45. Hafeez has also got past 250 fours in T20Is (251), becoming the seventh player to do so.

Malik smashes the fastest T20I fifty for Pakistan

Malik slammed an unbeaten 54 runs from just 18 deliveries. He slammed one four and six sixes at a strike rate of 300. Malik has now hit the fastest T20I fifty for Pakistan (18 balls), bettering the record held by Umar Akmal (21 balls vs Australia). Malik became the 10th player to surpass 2,400-plus runs in T20Is (2,434). He hit his ninth T20I fifty.

Notable feats achieved by Malik and Rizwan

Besides hitting the fastest fifty for Pakistan, Malik's 18-ball effort is the joint-fastest of this T20 World Cup (also KL Rahul). It's also the joint-third fastest fifty in the World T20. As per statistician Umang Pabari, Mohammad Rizwan now holds the record of scoring most runs in a calendar year in T20 cricket. He has surpassed Chris Gayle who scored 1,665 runs in 2015.

