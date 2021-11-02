T20 World Cup, NZ vs Scotland: Preview, stats, and more

New Zealand and Scotland will square off in Dubai

New Zealand and Scotland will face each other in the Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Wednesday. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the afternoon match. New Zealand moved up on the Group 2 standings with a one-sided victory against India. Meanwhile, Scotland are languishing at the bottom with two defeats. Here is the match preview.

Here is the head-to-head record

New Zealand and Scotland have clashed only once in T20I cricket. The Kiwis defeated Scotland in the 2009 World T20 at The Oval. The two sides have also met on three other occasions in international cricket (NZ won the three ODIs).

Key details about the match

The match is set to take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will begin at 3:30 PM IST. All seven games on this venue have been won by the teams batting second so far. Notably, Scotland will play their first game here. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Disney+ Hotstar.

NZ expected to play the same side

New Zealand outplayed India in every department in the last game. Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi destroyed the Indian batting line-up. The Kiwis would want to replicate this display against Scotland. Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (captain), James Neesham, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Uncertainty over skipper Kyle Coetzer's availability

Scotland have lost both their matches by huge margins. Skipper Kyle Coetzer, who sat out against Namibia with a finger injury, is expected to make a comeback. Richie Berrington had replaced him as the skipper. Probable XI: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wicket-keeper), Calum MacLeod, Berrington, Coetzer (captain), Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal